SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Cash was stolen in a Friday armed robbery in Springfield, police said.
Officers said the suspect pulled up in a vehicle at 12:55 p.m. to the pedestrian victim in the area of 12th Street and Cornell Avenue. The suspect demanded belongings and a gun was shown.
Police said the suspect attempted to punch the victim. There were no reported injuries.
The victim's phone was recovered several blocks away from the crime.
Police are continuing to look for the suspect Friday evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.