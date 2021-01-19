SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities plan to close the Capitol Complex in Springfield on Wednesday.
The measure coincides with the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, which is scheduled for Wednesday. The FBI had issued warnings about potential threats to state capitols across the United States leading up to Inauguration Day., leading to Gov. JB Pritzker activating the Illinois National Guard for increased security at the State Capitol Building.
The closure is "out of an abundance of caution," Springfield police said. It will begin Wednesday morning and include parts of streets surrounding the Capitol Complex.
Street closures include College, Monroe Edwards and Second Street. Drivers are asked to plan an alternate route if they are headed into the downtown area.
