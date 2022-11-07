DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- A Danville man was sent to the hospital after being shot in the leg, Tuesday afternoon.
According to Danville Police, officers responded to the area of Voorhees St and Kohen Dr, around 1 p.m. on Tuesday in reference to shots fired in the area.
Upon arrival, officers located a 33-year-old Danville man with gunshot wounds to his leg.
The victim told police he was walking on Voorhees St in the area of Kohen Dr. when an unknown individual approached him from behind and started shooting at him.
The victim also stated after being shot, he watched as the suspect ran from the scene and was last observed running south bound on Kohen Dr.
Police said the suspect was described as wearing dark colored clothing and a black facemask.
The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening wounds.
A witness later told police they had observed someone matching the suspect’s description walking in the wooded area near Voorhees St and Fowler Ave.
Officers responded and observed an individual trying to hide in the wooded area.
After completing a search of the area police located the suspect, a handgun, and other items of evidence.
The suspect was taken into custody and identified as 29-year-old Jacob Derrickson of Danville, IL.
Derrickson was transported to the Danville Public Safety Building where he is being held on a charge of UUW by convicted felon.
Any additional charges in relation to this incident will be pending a review of the case by the Vermilion County States Attorney’s Office.
The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250. Or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIP
