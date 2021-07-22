BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man has been charged with laundering money from a 2018 burglary ring, which police said was led by a man who killed a deputy in 2019.
Bloomington police arrested 59-year-old Joseph D. Laramee, who they said laundered stolen proceeds from multiple residential burglaries. The burglaries were committed in Bloomington, Normal, Champaign and Peoria between April 1, 2018 and Dec. 31, 2018.
The primary suspect in the burglaries is 42-year-old Springfield man Floyd Brown, who is accused of killing U.S. Marshals fugitive task force member Deputy Jacob Keltner in March of 2019 in Rockford. Brown's federal trial in that case is scheduled for March 28, 2022.
Laramee faces the following charges related to his alleged role in the burglary ring:
- 1 count of Money Laundering, $100,000 to $500,000 (720 ILCS 5/29B-1(a)(1)(B)(i)), a class 1 felony
- 1 count of Money Laundering, $10,000 to $100,000 (720 ILCS 5/29B-1(a)(1)(B)(i)), a class 2 felony
- 8 counts of Unlawful Structuring of a Currency Transaction (205 ILCS 685/7(b)), a class 2 felony
- 1 count of Fraudulent Filing of Illinois Tax Return, 35 ILCS 5/1301, a class 4 felony
Authorities said this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information should contact Sgt. Bierbaum at (309)434-2807.
