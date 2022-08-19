DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police were called out for a serious injury in Decatur early Friday morning.
Officers responded to the intersection of Eldorado St. and Illinois St. just after 1 a.m.
Investigators said a car was traveling south on Illinois St. in the center lane approaching Eldorado St.
A truck was traveling east on Eldorado St. in the left-hand lane approaching Illinois St.
Witnesses said eastbound traffic on Eldorado St. had a green light, and southbound traffic on Illinois St. had a red light.
Police said the car ran the red light and struck the truck in the intersection. Both vehicles were pushed southeast, and the truck hit a building at 1103 E. Eldorado St., Ace Fashion Beauty Supply.
The driver of the car, a 26-year-old man from Decatur, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the truck, a 27-year-old man from Hammond, was not seriously injured.
The driver of the car had a BAC of 0.137 and had meth and cannabis in his system, police said. The driver of the truck had nothing in his system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.