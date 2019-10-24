DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities found crack cocaine and a gun in a car parked at the Macon County Courthouse, sworn statements said.
Decatur police said they responded at 8:52 a.m. Wednesday to Decatur and Edward streets, where it was reported Jacquez L. Jones, 20, threatened people with a firearm. They then located the vehicle he was suspected of using, a black Nissan Altima.
Officers said a search of the vehicle, which was unoccupied and parked on the west side of the courthouse, led to the discovery of over 1.5 ounces of crack cocaine in a black plastic bag, along with a Glock 17 9 mm pistol and a 30 round extended magazine. That gun was reported as stolen, they said.
Police said they confirmed Jones was inside of the courthouse and arrested him Wednesday morning after watching him try to discard a key fob.
The suspect faces three counts of possession of a stolen firearm and a fourth charge of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. His bail is set at $100,000 in Macon County.