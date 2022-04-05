DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect has been arrested for allegedly stealing equipment from a Decatur church.
According to a sworn affidavit from police, the person in custody is accused of entering Prairie Avenue Christian Church (2201 E. Prairie Ave.) using the pass code for the building, which officers said he obtained by watching another person enter the code. Police said the thefts were reported by the church pastor on Feb. 5, 2022.
The stolen equipment included audio/video items, such as video cameras, tripods, sound mixers, a monitor, a projector and other items, per police.
Officers said they learned the suspect and a second person had come to Decatur Jewelry and Pawn to sell some items. Some were seized by authorities from the pawn shop as part of the investigation.
The suspect, who was arrested Monday, faces a preliminary charge of burglary in Macon County.
