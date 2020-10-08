URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect in an Urbana armed robbery stole from a victim who thought they would be buying electronics with the help of Facebook Marketplace, police said.
An Illini Alert tweet said the robbery, which involved a person with a handgun, happened at 2108 S. Orchard St. in Urbana. It happened at about 4:38 p.m. Thursday.
Officers said the suspect and victim arranged for a sale through social media. When they met up, authorities said the suspect showed a gun and stole the cash the victim brought for the purchase.
Police said the suspect was last seen driving from Orchard Downs in a silver Kia sedan, which had a covered license plate. The offender is described as a Black man in the 20-25 age range, who is 5-foot-10 in height with a thin build and short facial hair. Authorities said he was wearing a black sweatshirt and jeans with cutout knees.
People traveling on campus Thursday night are encouraged to use SafeWalks, a free walking escort service performed by trained Student Patrol officers, University of Illinois police said. People can call (217)333-1216 to request an escort.
The campus community is asked to be vigilant and call police if they see anything suspicious.
