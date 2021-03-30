DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police said they arrested a heroin dealer months after using a sting operation to buy drugs from him.
A confidential source conducted controlled purchases from Antwan McCray, 46, in August 2020, a police report said. Officers said the source and McCray met at a residence in the 1200 block of W. Green St. in Decatur for the transaction.
Authorities made contact with McCray again on Monday, when they conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after conducting surveillance at the Green Street address. In a probable cause search of McCray, police said they found a small amount of suspected heroin wrapped in a small piece of foil located in the suspect's pocket.
Police said McCray's girlfriend then gave them consent to search the Green Street home. Officers said they located a handgun, about 2.9 grams of suspected heroin, approximately 2.9 grams of suspected crack cocaine and $514 in cash.
McCray is charged with being an armed habitual criminal, possession of a weapon by a felon, manufacture/delivery of cocaine and manufacture/delivery of heroin.
Police said McCray has two Cook County convictions on his record for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, along with another in Macon County for felony driving with a revoked license.
