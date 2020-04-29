URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A home invasion suspect is in critical condition after the victim knocked him out with a chokehold, police said.
Authorities said the victim, who lives at a residence in the 500 block of E. Pennsylvania Ave. in Urbana, answered the door Tuesday evening and heard from a female suspect, who asked to used the phone. When the victim denied her and started closing the door, officers said a 15-year-old male teen, who was holding a firearm, kicked it in.
The victim and 15-year-old teen began wrestling, police said, before the victim managed to knock the gun out of the teen's hand and subdue him with a chokehold. The teen lost consciousness, and a neighbor who heard the fighting called 911.
The 15-year-old suspect is in critical condition in hospital care.
Authorities said the female suspect and a second male teen were involved in the home invasion and fled from the house. Authorities found and arrested the 13-year-old male after patrol officers stopped him. Police said this teen claimed he was armed with a BB gun during the home invasion.
Police transported to the 13-year-old teen to the Champaign County Juvenile Detention Center, where he is held as court proceedings are pending. Officers have not found the female suspect.
Anyone with information, photographs or video recordings is asked to contact Urbana police at (217)384-2320. Crime Stoppers is accepting anonymous tips by phone at (217)373-TIPS, through the Champaign County Crime Stoppers website, or through the free P3 Tips smartphone app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.