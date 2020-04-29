Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of rain this afternoon. High near 55F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Periods of light rain early. Low 46F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.