CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) – A woman attacked paramedics while intoxicated in Charleston, police say.
Police arrested 30-year-old Christa L. Connour after they say she was seen on June 6 yelling obscenities and under the influence to the point of needing an ambulance. Charleston Ambulance paramedics responded to the 1100 block of 2nd St. to assist.
Officers say Connour battered paramedics and damaged their medical equipment while they tried to help at the scene.
She faces charges of aggravated battery to emergency medical personnel and criminal damage to government-supported property. Charleston police made the arrest on June 8.