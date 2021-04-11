URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Police are investigating an afternoon shooting in Urbana.
Police said it happened near the intersection of Fairlawn and Webber Street.
Police are currently processing the scene.
WAND News has a crew there. This is a developing story, WAND News will update you as more information rolls in.
