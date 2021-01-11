DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Police are looking for the person responsible for a deadly shooting that happened in Decatur last month.
On Dec. 22 around 10 p.m., Decatur Police were called to the 200 block of W. Leafland for a report of a shooting.
Police found a gunshot victim, later identified as Jayleon Cummings, who was dead.
Witnesses said they heard numerous gun shots in the area.
According to the police, a silver or gray colored 4-Door Sedan with tinted windows was seen driving eastbound on the 200 block at high speeds after the shooting.
If you have any information regarding this crime, please call Crime Stoppers at 423-TIPS.
