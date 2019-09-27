MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) – A man accused of conspiring to import meth to Mattoon from Mexico faces multiple charges.
Police issued an arrest warrant for Mattoon man Juan C. DuClerk, 26, following a drug investigation. He and others were planning to have the drugs brought to the United States, officers said.
Police said they served a search warrant at the suspect’s residence and found a 9 mm handgun in a safe, which DuClerk is not allowed to have as a convicted felon.
DuClerk is charged with methamphetamine conspiracy and possession of a weapon by a felon. The conspiracy charge is a Class X felony count, while weapon possession is a Class 2 felony charge. He faces 6 to 30 years in prison if convicted.
The suspect is held without bond Friday in the Coles County Jail.