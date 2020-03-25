CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A man showed a gun and stole from a Champaign gas station late Monday, authorities said.
Police said at 9:30 p.m., a man walked into Circle K (1501 N. Neil St.) and showed a black handgun before demanding money and cigarettes from a clerk. He ran from the store in an eastbound direction after both were handed over.
There were no injuries and no other people present.
Police described the suspect as black, between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-9 in height and 170 pounds. He had on a gray hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, gray sweatpants, brown shoes and what seemed to be a black curly wig that covered some of his face, according to The News-Gazette.
Any person or business that might have security camera footage of the area is asked to call police to share it. Champaign police can be reached at (217)351-4545.
People can also submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers by calling (217)373-8477, visiting the Crime Stoppers website or using the free "P3 Tips" mobile app.