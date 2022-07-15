DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A motorcyclist was killed in a Friday evening crash in Decatur, according to Decatur Police.
On Friday at 6:48 p.m. Decatur Police Officers responded to the intersection of Martin Luther King and Mound Rd in reference to a crash.
Police said the initial investigation revealed that a gray 2015 Toyota Camry was traveling south on Martin Luther King in the left-hand turn lane approaching Mound Rd. A 2020 Yamaha motorcycle was traveling north on Martin Luther King in the left-hand driving lane approaching Mound Rd.
Witnesses told police north and southbound traffic on Martin Luther King had yellow traffic control signals.
Police said the Camry began to make a left hand turn to go east on Mound Rd. The motorcycle hit the Camry in the front bumper and hood.
The 33-year old motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries and later died.
The 64-year-old driver of the Camry was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Police said there is no evidence that the driver of the Camry was under the influence of alcohol. Police also it is unknown if the operator of the motorcycle was under the influence of alcohol.
Based off the damage to the vehicles involved in the accident, police believe speed was a contributing factor.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.