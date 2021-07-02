CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Multiple people were shot at an American Legion location in Champaign, police said.
The shooting was at American Legion Post 559, located in the 700 block of N. Hickory St. It's unclear exactly how many people were shot. Champaign police spokesman Tom Yelich said he couldn't specify because "victims are still showing up at the hospital."
WAND News earlier spoke by phone with someone from this American Legion location. They told the station "we need police here now."
Crime tape surrounded the building Friday afternoon. Hickory Street was closed by authorities but reopened after 5:30 p.m. At that time, the scene involved the parking lot area of the American Legion.
The American Legion told WAND News this shooting happened during a "Repass for David", a celebration that followed the funeral of Champaign shooting victim David E. Dalton Jr., 32. Dalton was shot in the back after midnight on Sunday, June 20 and died at Carle Foundation Hospital.
The event was just getting started when the shooting happened, they said. American Legion added they did not want to host this event because they were worried about something violent happening.
WAND News has a crew on the scene. This is a developing story.
