URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of East Water and North Vine.
According to police, officers were called the intersection at about 1:01 p.m on Thursday.
A man driving a pickup truck was headed eastbound on Water and stopped at the intersection. Police said that the driver attempted to turn left onto Vine and struck a pedestrian crossing the street on a motorized scooter.
Police said the pedestrian was thrown from the scooter as a result of the crash. The pedestrian was transported to Carle Foundation Hospital for treatment and later died.
The Champaign County Coroner identified the man as Joseph Wilske, 71, of Urbana.
Police said the driver of the pickup truck cooperated with officers on scene. He told officers that he didn't see the pedestrian when he attempted to turn onto Vine. The driver was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian in the roadway, according to police.
The crash remained under investigation Thursday afternoon. Anyone with more information about the crash is encouraged to call Urbana police at (217) 384-2320 or Champaign County CrimeStoppers at (217) 373-TIPS.
