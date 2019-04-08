DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Firefighters cut the roof off a Decatur car to get a crash victim out Monday.
The crash happened before 3 p.m. at Calhoun Street and East Grand Avenue, police say. Officers say one of the cars, which was moving northbound on Calhoun, ran a stop sign and crashed into the other car, which was eastbound on East Grand.
Both drivers were adult women. Police say both were hospitalized. One had non-life-threatening injuries and the other had minor injuries.
Officers say both of the women will be cited. One will face charges of DUI, possession of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia. The other will face a failure to yield at a intersection stop sign charge.