SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A text scam circulating in Springfield involves a person who claims to be Mayor Jim Langfelder, police said.
Springfield police said the scammer sends an urgent text message saying they are the mayor and are on quarantine for COVID-19. They want money to help pay bills.
In another recent scam, a person claiming to be a Springfield police sergeant wants a person to make a payment or potentially be arrested.
"These scams, as with many others, involve someone representing themselves as person with authority, often times a government employee, in an attempt to obtain money from the person receiving the call or text," police said in a press release. "The Springfield Police Department urges citizens not to respond to these scams, and not to send money or gift cards."
Anyone with questions about a text or phone call they've received should call Springfield police at (217)788-8325.
