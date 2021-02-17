(WAND)- Police are seeking information about a shooting incident that took place at 2239 E. Spruce St. in Springfield, on Monday, Jan. 25.
According to police a female victim was shot several times by an unknown suspect after answering her front door.
Law Enforcement needs your help to identify the shooter or anyone else involved.
If you have any information about this shooting incident, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 788-8427, or submit a tip at Cashfortips.US.
If an arrest is made based on your tip you could receive a cash reward up to $2500. Remember Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.
