DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities found a burglary suspect hiding in a freezer at the scene, according to sworn statements.
The documents said 24-year-old Jazmar A. Mitchell admitted to using a crow bar to open the north door of Grand Food Discount, located at 738 E. Grand Ave., on Sunday before stealing items. Damage to the door had a cost of over $2,000, per police.
Authorities said they arrived to find Mitchell, who had a gray facemask and gloves on, in a freezer.
Police said Mitchell took over $2,000 of Newport cigarettes, which were not recovered, along with other items worth several hundred dollars in bags near the north door exit.
The suspect is also accused of stealing an Xbox and a surround sound speaker system from a Decatur home on Oct. 3.
Mitchell, who has multiple larceny and robbery convictions on his record, faces charges of burglary and residential burglary. His bail is set at $40,000 in Macon County.