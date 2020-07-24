CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police said a man wanted on a warrant for unlawful possession of a handgun was arrested after officers stopped a vehicle in Champaign.
Police said the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force made the arrest at 3:14 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Moreland Boulevard. According to sworn statements, authorities stopped a vehicle at 3:05 p.m. in this area, at which time three of the five people inside of it fled.
Police arrested 18-year-old Joaquin Hughes, who they said had an outstanding warrant for the unlawful possession charge. This warrant was approved Tuesday by the Champaign County State's Attorney's Office in what authorities called part of "a collaborative, ongoing criminal investigation" into people illegally possessing firearms. Bond on this warrant was set at $25,000.
Authorities also chased on foot and arrested 18-year-old Tyrone Fulwiley, who they said was one of the people who fled from the vehicle. He's accused of having a large and illegal amount of suspected cannabis on him. He faces charges of manufacture/delivery of cannabis and resisting or obstructing a peace officer.
Police said they also found a backpack at the time of these arrests that contained a large amount of suspected cannabis and a handgun.
The suspects are in custody at the Champaign County Correctional Center, where they are awaiting future court proceedings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.