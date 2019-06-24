MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) – Mattoon police want public help in the search for two suspects.
Officers say two people were caught on security cameras during involvement in what police described as “a matter” at Aldi in Mattoon. They want public help in identifying the suspects.
Police could not be reached in an attempt by WAND-TV to learn what the situation they were allegedly involved in was about.
Police want anyone with information to call them at (217)235-5451 or Coles County Crime Stoppers at (866)345-8488.