DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police are searching for two suspects accused of robbing a man at gunpoint in Decatur.
Officers said a 38-year-old contractor who came to Decatur from out of town Thursday was in the car that night with a female acquaintance and a second woman he did not know. After 10 p.m., they had gone to the 400 block of E. Division St. to meet up with someone when police said two suspects approached the car. The vehicle was in a driveway at the time, police said.
According to police, one of the suspects took out a semi-automatic pistol and demanded the contractor’s wallet and phone. They ordered the victim out of the back seat of the car, and that’s when police said the two women drove off and left him there.
The suspects then left the area after the robbery. Officers said the victim then went to MLK Last Stop (1597 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive) and reported what happened to police. Officers said they responded at about 10:23 p.m.
There were no injuries.
Officers said the suspects include a black male with a height between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10 and weight of about 160 pounds, and a second male with an unknown age and race who had on a dark facemask with eye holes. Police are searching for them and the two women, who they said they want to interview.
There were no arrests made as of late Thursday. The investigation is ongoing.