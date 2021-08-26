TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A teen is behind bars after police said they made a bomb threat at Taylorville High School.
Officers said they and firefighters responded at 10:20 a.m. after a student observed a message in a school bathroom saying, "I'm blowing up the school at 11:00 on the DOT." The student reported the message to a teacher.
Police said they and school officials investigated after students were quickly evacuated from the building. Nothing was found in a sweep of the school, but a 15-year-old suspect was arrested.
The teen is charged with making bomb threats to a school. They were transported to a juvenile facility.
"The school is safe and TPD, along with school officials, want students to understand that this is a very serious crime," police said on Facebook.
