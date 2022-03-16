SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Two teens crashed into a pond in Springfield early Wednesday morning, deputies say.
Deputies were called out to the area of Toronto Rd. and North Lake Rd. around 1:15 a.m. for a call about a vehicle in the water.
After searching for about 35 minutes, the vehicle was located in a pond in the 5800 block of North Lake Road.
The vehicle was not fully submerged.
A 19-year-old male had already made it outside of the vehicle.
An 18-year-old male was partially inside the vehicle and unresponsive.
The 18-year-old was transported to Saint John’s Hospital with life threatening injuries.
Deputies said initial reports indicate the vehicle was traveling west on Toronto Road. In approximately the 200 block of Toronto Road, the vehicle crossed into the eastbound lanes and left the roadway, they said. They believe the vehicle went about 2000 feet through a field before going into the pond.
Lincoln Land Community College PD, University of Illinois – Springfield PD, Southern View PD, Springfield PD, Leland Grove PD, and Illinois State Police all assisted in the search.
The crash is still under investigation.
