BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (WAND) – A grandmother accused of drowning a newborn baby was trying to avoid “family shame”, court documents say.
KGET reports the baby boy died in November, moments after after 43-year-old Beant Kaur Dhillon found the 15-year-old mother in a Bakersfield, Calif., home bathroom. Investigators say Dhillon drowned the child and passed the remains to her nephew, 23-year-old Bakhshinderpal Singh Mann, before the infant was buried in a backyard.
The station reports investigators dug up the infant’s body from a planter at the home on Tuesday.
Bakersfield police are looking for Mann, who KGET says is at large Friday. They have asked for the public to help locate him.
Police arrested Beant on Feb. 26. She faces charges of first-degree murder, assault of a child under 8 resulting in death and willful cruelty to a child.
Officers report the teenage mother never received medical help after giving birth at home, which could have led to serious injuries.