CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A 22-year-old man was shot in his legs while he was walking along a Champaign street, according to police.
On Friday at 10:43 p.m., Champaign Police responded to the 100 block of Kenwood Road for a report of a shooting with injury.
According to police, when officers arrived they found a 22-year-old Urbana man who had been shot in his leg. Police said his injuries were non-life-threatening.
Police said they immediately rendered medical aid until an ambulance could arrive. The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he remains in stable condition, according to police.
According to police the man was walking northbound near a building on Kenwood Road when an unknown man subject walked past him, turned around, and fired multiple shots from a weapon, striking the victim from behind. According to police the gunman fled the scene.
Police ask any residents or businesses in the nearby area with exterior surveillance camera systems to notify the police department. Police believe video footage may be of assistance in the investigation.
No arrests have been made.
