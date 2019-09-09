DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A woman lied to police during a weekend homicide investigation, officers said.
Sworn statements said the suspect gave false information in connection to an early Saturday shooting in the 1200 block of N. Edward St. The documents said police found a black Volkswagen sedan parked in the “immediate vicinity” of 20-year-old shooting victim Dontrez O. Williams, which registration records showed belonged to Melissa A. Irvin, 40.
Irvin claimed she had parked the Volkswagen at 1260 N. Edward St. before sundown Friday night and went to someone’s residence in Wabash Crossing, according to police. Officers said she told them that person took her back to her home after midnight.
Statements said police checked surveillance video and found the car didn’t arrive at the North Edward Street address until later than Irvin claimed, at 10:15 p.m. Friday. Police said they found someone other than her exited the vehicle at that time.
A conversation with the person Irvin claimed she was with that night revealed they were at work during those hours, police said.
Irvin is facing a charge of obstructing justice. Police said she “knowingly furnished false information” to detectives in the homicide investigation, “intentionally preventing” the apprehension of a suspected shooter. The search is ongoing for that person.
Irvin is out of custody Monday after posting a $1,000 bond payment, records showed.