VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Ameren, Pheasants Forever, and The Illinois Department of Transportation are working together on the Pollinator Project in Oakwood.
This project will bring more plants, flowers, and insects to the area. Environmental Scientist, Jennifer Porcelli says they want it to be like a buffet.
“Well we went from invasive, exotic, woody, incompatible vegetation to something now that has a variety of flowering forbes.”
This project started in 2017. They cut down the trees and bushes covering the power lines so, the environment would be better for the insects and wildlife.
Representative from Pheasants Forever says being that this is the fifth year of the project, it is looking exactly how it should.
“It just needs a little bit of management coming through here and removing those either mechanically or chemically and in that case it will continue to be a perfect habitat for predominately your small bird species and insects.”
Scientists have even found an egg from the recently endangered Monarch Butterfly.
You can find this Pollinator Project in Oakwood just one mile from The Pilot Travel Center.
