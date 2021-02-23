CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WAND) - C-U at Home partnered with Continuum of Care to offer two vaccine clinics right at the C-U at Home shelters this month and plans are in the works for a follow up clinic.
"To feel that they are not being forgotten, that they are being given this opportunity is a huge boost of confidence," said Rob Dalhaus, Executive Director of C-U at Home. Those experiencing homelessness are more susceptible to getting COVID-19 because they do not have space to quarantine and many have other underlying medical conditions, among other things.
"Things like COPD or congestive heart failure... All sorts of medical conditions that mean if that person does get COVID-19, they're at far more risk for severe illness", said Thomas Bates, Coordinator at Continuum Care. They reached out to the health department as early as January and then when severe weather hit this month-- the public health department contacted them, suggesting to set it up as soon as possible.
"I think this is just another opportunity to provide a resource to those most in need [for something] that is available to many others in the community," Dalhaus said.
