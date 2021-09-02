SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A possible attempted kidnapping is under investigation in Springfield, police said.
A female minor told police she was offered a ride by a person Thursday evening and got in the vehicle. The person would not let her out of the vehicle, but she managed to get out on her own in the area of 5th Street, police said.
The victim is safe with family Thursday night.
Officers got the call some time before 6 p.m.
Details remain limited at this time. It's unclear if the victim knew the person who was driving the vehicle, and police said they believe the victim but are working on validating details through finding video and investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.