SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Power lines were reported down in a Springfield fire response.
Firefighters with the Springfield firefighter's union said the fire was at an address on Gregory Court. Power lines were down in the backyard.
Details about a cause or possible damage are unknown at this time.
