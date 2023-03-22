SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — Pre-trial proceedings are continuing for Deven Barger, a man facing charges of first-degree murder and intentional homicide of an unborn child in connection to the deaths of 22-year-old Samantha Cushing and her unborn child.
Illinois State Police said that Barger shot and killed his pregnant girlfriend on July 8, 2019 at a home in Shelbyville. After the shooting, he led police on a multi-county chase with his three-year-old child in the car. Barger's chase ended in Taylorville east of Illinois State Route 48.
Barger appeared in court Wednesday morning by video. His next pre-trial date was set for April 12 at 11 a.m.
All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
