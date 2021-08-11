SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Investigators have released cause of death information for three people recently found dead in a Springfield residence.
Police had responded Monday afternoon to a residence in the 2500 block of S. 10th St. after a friend arrived at the residence and found the victims. Officers and paramedics came to the scene.
The victims were identified as 27-year-old Bryant K. Williams of Houston, Texas, 27-year-old Savante English of Springfield and 25-year-old Keyera Gant of Springfield.
Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said preliminary autopsy results for the victims showed they died from multiple gunshot wounds.
The Sangamon County Coroner's Office and Springfield police are continuing to investigate. The situation is an active homicide investigation.
Officers had said they were seeking a search warrant for the involved residence.
Anyone with information should call Springfield police at (217)788-8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at (217)788-8427.
