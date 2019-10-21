SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Children with heightened sensory awareness can experience Halloween very differently when compared to the typical child.
Leaha Jones, behavioral health specialist at Memorial Medical Center, said walking door-to-door, talking to strangers and even waiting in line on a doorstep can cause increased stress for children with anxiety and sensory processing issues.
"When we think about Halloween, we think about the fog horns, and the spooky spiders, and the cob webs and loud noises," Jones said. "For kids with sensory processing issues, they are really struggling with that heightened sensory awareness."
According to Jones, there are things anyone can do to help a child have a better trick-or-treating experience, like making sure they feel comfortable in their costume.
"It could be an itchy tag or just a fabric that's just a little too stiff for them," Jones said. "Just washing the costume over and over, until its softer, or allowing the child to wear pajamas under their costume can help."
Jones also said to practice trick-or-treating with children before the big day.
"Role play in advance," Jones said. "Show them, this is what trick-or-treating looks like. We're going to go door-to-door. They are going to open the door, here's what you could say."
If the stress does become too much, Jones said it's OK to take a break.
"Remind your child, if we need to go home and relax for a little bit, we can," Jones said. "Otherwise, it could be just waiting in the car for a little bit then going to the next house."
According to Jones, it's not only important for parents with children who have anxiety and sensory processing issues, but also for people passing out candy, to remember each child has a different skill set and comfort level.
"Every child deserves to have a happy Halloween," Jones said. "That experience could look different for different kids, so just being open-minded and being able to greet your trick-or-treaters with whatever they bring you."