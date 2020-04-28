VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A preschooler is one of the four most recent people to test positive for COVID-19 in Vermilion County.
The Vermilion County Health Department said the child, two residents in their 20s and a fourth unidentified person are the latest to have their cases confirmed by lab testing in the county. All four are connected by family or marriage.
Vermilion County has 17 positive COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday morning. One of those cases involves a person in hospital care.
Another eight people who tested positive have been released from isolation.
In a statement, health department leaders wished for full and speedy recoveries for those who tested positive.
"Please continue to act responsibly," a VCHD Facebook post said. "Practicing social distancing, frequently washing hands and high-touch areas, and wearing masks when out of the house are simple ways to slow the spread of disease."
