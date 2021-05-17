ILLINOIS (WAND) - Illinois plans to phase out its eviction moratorium by August, Gov. JB Pritzker announced.
The governor said Monday the state plans to work with stakeholders to start an "orderly, gradual" phase-out of the moratorium in the coming months. The decision comes as the state announced new rental assistance for households and continued pandemic recovery.
The governor announced renters in need of payment relief can visit this website for potential access to funds from the Illinois Rental Payment Program (ILRPP), which is administered by the Illinois Housing Development Authority.
Applicants can be eligible for up to $25,000 covering as long as 15 months of assistance, with funds being paid directly to their housing provider or landlord. Priority for this program will go to households with incomes less than 50 percent of area median incomes and households with one or more members who have been unemployed for the last 90 or more days.
This expanded assistance comes after the governor signed the COVID-19 Federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program Act into law Monday. Pritzker said this new law expands rental assistance in Illinois by $1.5 billion - a jump of nearly four times the amount available in 2020.
Pritzker believes the program will help 120,000 more household renters see relief. He added another $400 million will be maid available for mortgage assistance later in the summer of 2021.
In addition, the state is replenishing its utility assistance program.
"As a reminder, to date, more than 260,000 households have received $280 million in benefits through DCEO's utility assistance programs alone," Pritzker said in a Monday afternoon press conference. "With additional funding available through those programs and the DHS counterparts, thousands more families will be able to access relief."
The following three requirements must be met for someone to be eligible for Illinois Rental Payment Program funding:
- Tenant household must have lost income or have increased expenses because of COVID-19.
- Tenant household must prove their ability to stay in the home is at risk because they cannot pay their full rent. Proof includes having past due rent or an eviction notice.
- Tenant household income must be under 80% of the area median income. Limits vary by location and household size. Click here for income limits.
The first hyperlink can also can direct people to resources if they need additional financial help or utility assistance.
