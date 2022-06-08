CHICAGO (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker signed HB 4818 Wednesday, an amendment to the Environmental Protection Act prohibiting the disposal by incineration of any perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), including aqueous film forming foam (AFFF).
PFAS are a group of approximately 5,000 human-made chemicals that are manufactured for their oil and water-resistant properties.
PFAS have been used in a wide range of consumer products, industrial processes, and in AFFF, resulting in PFAS being released into the air, water, and soil.
Research on the effects of PFAS exposure to human health is ongoing.
However, some studies have identified possible adverse health effects including low infant birth weights, harmful effects on the immune system, cancer, thyroid hormone disruption, liver and kidney toxicity, decreased immune function, developmental disorders, and reproductive harm.
“The health and safety of Illinoisans have always been my top priorities,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “My administration is committed to listening to the latest scientific research and acting accordingly. We know that PFAS are harmful not just to the human body, but also to our environment. By signing this amendment, we ensure that these ‘forever chemicals’ don’t break down and pollute the air we breathe or the water we drink. Our Illinois is cleaner, safer, and more sustainable because of bills like this—and I am proud to sign it into law.”
PFAS are made up of chains of carbon and fluorine linked together. The carbon-fluorine bond is one of the shortest and strongest bonds in nature and does not easily break down under natural conditions. For this reason, PFAS are often referred to as “forever chemicals.”
AFFF that contain PFAS are typically used in firefighting and considered the most effective way to extinguish oil and gas fires, but safe disposal methods for PFAS-containing firefighting foam remain a challenge.
“This is yet another step in Illinois’ efforts to address PFAS and further protect our residents,” said John J. Kim, Director of the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency. “This new law maintains the broad prohibition on incineration of PFAS in Illinois while enabling facilities to continue to operate the necessary pollution control and resource recovery devices which reduce overall emissions.”
"I am excited to witness the passing and the signing of HB 4818 into law,” said Nicole Saulsberry, State Government Representative, Sierra Club IL. “This law is historic in that it makes Illinois the first and only state in the country to have a statewide ban on the PFAS incineration. The Sierra Club is proud to have joined forces with the United Congregations of the Metro East in ensuring a healthier and cleaner future for all Illinois residents."
