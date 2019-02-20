SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker gave his first budget address on Wednesday afternoon, highlighting a need for fair income tax and an effort for a balance budget proposal.
Pritzker opened up his speech on Wednesday with a moment of silence for those killed in Aurora on Friday. He then moved on to present his proposed budget.
He said this first step is a "multi-year" plan to help Illinois.
“We have got to hurdle a few more obstacles before we are on the broad highway of return to normal conditions. However, the road is clearly in sight.” "Today, that is where we find ourselves again."
Pritzker recognized the state's looming deficit and unpaid bills. He said one of his first steps to fixing this issue is to legalize recreational marijuana and sports betting.
During his delivery for his $39 billion budget plan for the fiscal year he said he is presenting a honest proposal. He said what he is proposing is "not out of reach, the hole we need to fill is not ignored."
He says it focuses on spending for education, health and human services, and public safety.
The governor also wants to reform the income tax system with a graduated tax based on income. Voters would have to approve that in 2020.
Pritzker ended his speech by saying he knows the road ahead is hard, but it's time to walk it together.
