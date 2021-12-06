SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police said they have made progress on the FOID card backlog that has been a problem for over a year now.
Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly said they have made changes to the process to streamline it and hired more firearms eligibility analyst trainees.
"We've made some serious investments in additional personnel as well as improvements to technology and streamlining the process. Some legislation was passed this summer that had bi-partisan support and was signed by the Governor and that's allowed us to make some very needed changes to the process."
The previous FOID card system has largely remained the same since 1960. Kelly said the new updates will put safety first and prevent a backlog like this from happening again.
"Many of the changes that have been part of the new FOID law that was passed and the investments we've made in technology, the investments we've made in training our people and the investments we've made in changing the process means that there won't be a backlog going forward because the process has been so significantly streamlined."
Currently, the renewal backlog sits at 7,800 pending renewal applications Back in November of 2020 it was over 138,000 applications
Lawmakers like Dan Caulkins believe the work done on the system is a positive step and will help solve the new FOID card applications as well.
"It will get better as the renewal process gets better so as we're able to cut down on the renewals, the time that it takes to do a renewal, it will then give those people more time to spend on new applications."
Currently the renewal process is taking thirty-eight calendar days and a mandate requires the process to take no more than sixty business days.
