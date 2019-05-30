SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Changes to tax rates in a proposed graduated income tax plan have passed the Illinois House.
The General Assembly has already approved the graduated income tax plan, which will be on the ballot for voters in the 2020 election. Thursday’s vote sent the possible rate changes, which would be higher for people making higher amounts of money.
The proposed rate changes would include the following:
- 4.75% on net income that does not exceed $10,000
- 4.9% on net income between $10,000 and $100,000
- 4.95% on net income between $100,000 and $250,000
- 7.75% on net income between $250,000 and $350,000
- 7.85% on net income between $350,000 and $750,000
- 7.99% on net income greater than $750,000
Pritzker says the changed rates would mean an added $3.4 billion in revenue for Illinois. He claims 97 percent of taxpayers in the sate will pay less money.
Critics say the changed rates would mean one of America’s highest corporate tax rates. They say increased taxes on the wealthy will cause people to leave Illinois.