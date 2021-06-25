MONTICELLO, III (WAND) - Slow down in Monticello!
City Officials have proposed speed limit changes on Monticello's main roadways. City Administrator Terry Summers says this comes after community members and organizations pushed for the lower speed limits because of safety concerns. Summers says "theres more people out there now, obviously Kirby Medical Center continues to grow, both hospital capacity as well as residential and business developments so there is increase in traffic and the safety concerns go along with that.”
Summers says they will collaborate with other entities, such as Piatt County Highways as well as Illinois Department of Transportation, to solidify final speed limit changes if they are accepted. The Piatt County Police Department along with the city's public works department and city staff will be conducting speed and traffic studies to help with final speed limit numbers.
Proposed speed limit changes:
Old Route 47: A reduction from 45 to 35 mph at the Trail Blazers grounds, and staying at 35 mph after the I-72 overpass to Center Street.
North Market Street/Illinois Route 105: A reduction from 45/40 mph to 35 mph.
South Market Street/Illinois Route 105: Speed limits are currently 45 mph as one enters town from Bement, then slow eventually to 35 mph. A proposed change would make then change to 35 mph sooner, likely in the area of the Cimtek (formerly Nabisco) entrance.
Bridge Street: Currently 45 coming in from DeLand, then 35 mph nearer to Market Street; the proposal would reduce limits to 35 mph just before Old Route 47, then to 30 mph after crossing the Sangamon River Bridge to take into account a major school bus stop in that area.
East Washington Street: A change would extend the 30 mph limit east out to PreGame Sports on the west edge of the city. Summers said work would need to be done with township and state officials to step down and/or give proper notice from the 55 mph limit outside of city limits.
