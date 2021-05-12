CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) – The Sangamon County State’s Attorney has proposed no criminal record against a Chatham who was shot by Chatham Police on March 5th.
Gregory Smalls was shot by Chatham police officer Adam Hahn on the 1500 block of East Walnut Street while Smalls, 30, was cutting himself while holding a knife. Chatham Police said Smalls was not following orders to drop the knife when Hahn shot Smalls four times.
The Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright determined Hahn was justified, and Smalls was charged with aggravated assault; however, on May 12, 2021, Wright said he proposed a resolution to prevent the charges from showing up on Smalls criminal record.
“I proposed a resolution which includes participation in the Sangamon County Mental Health Recovery Court and no record of conviction upon successful completion of that intensive treatment program,” Wright wrote in a statement to WAND.
Wright said the program is like the Drug Treatment Court and Veterans and provides an “opportunity for treatment and recovery rather than conviction and punishment.”
Since the announcement charges would be filed against Smalls, several community members have expressed frustration with the charges. A Facebook group, Speak Out For Gregory, was created in hopes of getting the charges dropped.
“Gregory Small Jr. attempted to take his own life during a manic episode,” a post on the group’s page said. “His mother called 911 to help de-escalate the event and save his life. When police arrived, Gregory was cutting himself with a knife. All members of our community deserve to feel safe, valued, and respected. We need officers that are capable of responding to mental health crisis. We must speak out and advocate with members in our community.”
Under the resolution proposed by Wright, once Smalls completes the mental health treatment program, he would have no record of a conviction in this case.
On May 11, Chatham police have denied a Freedom of Information Request from WAND News regarding the March officer-involved shooting, saying releasing information would deprive Smalls of a fair trial.
Chatham officials said the village is "committed to transparency" and is prepared to release the information it possesses. However, it was asked not to by prosecutors and the suspect's defense attorney.
Illinois FOIA law states a public body can use the “fair trial” exemption if a trial is imminent or pending. Based on court records, no trial date has been set and based on the State’s Attorney statement on the resolution, WAND News has appealed the decision to not release the documents requested with the Public Access Office of the Illinois Attorney General.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.