CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Chatham police have denied a Freedom of Information Request from WAND News regarding a March officer-involved shooting, saying releasing information would deprive the suspect of a fair trail.
The request from WAND News, which was denied Tuesday, stemmed from the March 5 shooting, which happened before 2 p.m. in the 1500 block of E. Walnut St. Police said the first officer on scene, identified as Adam Hahn, found a 30-year-old man cutting himself while holding a knife.
According to police, Hahn tried to deescalate the situation, but the man did not obey police commands and charged at the officer. Hahn fired his gun multiple times, hitting the victim, who was in critical condition after the shooting.
On March 22, following an Illinois State Police investigation, the Sangamon County State's Attorney's Office ruled the village officer was justified in his use of force. The suspect was charged with aggravated assault in a case that is still in the early stages of criminal proceedings.
Chatham officials said the village is "committed to transparency" and is prepared to release the information it possesses. However, it was asked not to by prosecutors and the suspect's defense attorney.
"The attorneys in the criminal matter have agreed that disclosure of this information would deprive the subject of a full and fair trial," Chatham police said. "Based on that request, the village is not disclosing the information at this time. The village will release the information when it is assured that such disclosure will not deprive the subject of a fair trial. The village maintains its commitment to transparency, but it cannot and will not interfere with the rights of a criminal defendant."
WAND News is considering options for an appeal with the Public Access Office of the Illinois Attorney General.
