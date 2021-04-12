MINNEAPOLIS (WAND) - Protests continued for a second consecutive night in Minneapolis after a Black man was shot and killed Sunday by police.
The unrest follows the death of Daunte Wright, which happened in a Minneapolis suburb during a traffic stop. Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon called what happened an "accidental discharge" and said the officer intendent to fire a Taser instead of a gun.
On Sunday night, protesters and police clashed, with a line of officers firing rubber bullets and chemical agents at protesters. Some of those protesters threw rocks, garbage bags and water bottles at authorities, per CNBC.
Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott spoke to a crowd in the area as protests continued Monday night, pleading with them to stay safe and assuring them he will push for justice.
"I want you to understand that I am going to do absolutely everything in my power to make sure that justice is done," Elliott said. "This isn't going to get swept under the rug or anything like that."
Minneapolis attorney general Keith Ellison spoke with protesters immediately after Elliott, urging them to use their voices and stay away from violence, telling them nobody wants to see someone get hurt.
"A little too late for that, brother," a protester said back to Ellison.
"Well, we don't want to see anyone else hurt," Ellison turned around and said.
Video from NBC affiliate KARE 11 showed police in lines near protesters late Monday.
In one clip, protesters could be seen wearing gas masks as people could be heard shouting, sometimes with strong language. Police were lined up across from protesters in front of a gas station.
Wright's death happened just under a year after George Floyd was killed while in police custody on May 25, 2020. Former officer Derek Chauvin is accused of murder.
Testimony in Chauvin's trial continued Monday with a cardiologist who graduated from the University of Illinois saying Floyd might still be alive today if law enforcement performed first aid at the scene.
