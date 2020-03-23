ILLINOIS (WAND) - Health officials are reminding Illinoisans to practice social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A notice was sent Monday by the Christ-Mont Emergency Management Agency, which is a unified command of Christian and Montgomery county officials. On Sunday, they held a conference call with the emergency operations center, health department leaders and lawmakers.
Authorities are concerned that people aren't practicing social distancing enough in order to slow down the spread of COVID-19.
"The lack of social distancing is how the spread is occurring. So we really, really need everyone to stay at home," U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said. "I think that there are a lot of people who are doing the right things, but I think that unfortunately we're finding out a lot of people think this can't happen to them."
People are asked to take the need to social distance seriously and obey Gov. JB Pritzker's executive order. Those who need to see a medial provider for a medical situation are asked to call ahead and avoid showing up unannounced.
"Call 911 in an emergency and understand you will be asked a series of questions," a press release said.
Authorities said responders are wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) when responding to medical situations. People are reminded that responders who show up in full PPE are simply taking precautions and are not necessarily helping someone who has COVID-19.