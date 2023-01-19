DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Puddle of Mudd is coming to perform at the Devon along with special guest Saliva.
The show will be July 15. It is included in the 2023 Devon season ticket package.
Tickets for the show will go on sale at a later date.
Ticket pricing:
Pit - $35
Reserved - $35
Terrace - $27
Lawn - $20
(Plus applicable fees)
Puddle of Mudd is a multi-platinum selling rock band that was formed in 1991. The band has sold over seven million albums worldwide and are best known for songs like, "Blurry," "She Hates Me," "Psycho," "Famous," "Drift and Die," and "Control."
Saliva's hits include "Click Click Boom" and "Your Disease."
