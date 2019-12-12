INDIANAPOLIS (WAND) – An animal care service is opening an investigation after a 6-month-old puppy was severely neglected.
IndyHumane posted photos of the puppy on their Facebook page on Wednesday. The dog named Leonard, was reportedly tossed into a cold, dark basement after his owners decided they no longer wanted the responsibility of a puppy.
When IndyHumane took in Leonard he was potentially hours away from death. The organization said his was severely emaciated and dehydrated, his bones could be seen through his skin, his body temperature couldn't be read by the thermometer because it was so low, and he was infested with fleas.
IndyHumane said the medical staff got to work to stabilize Leonard. Upon further examination, it was discovered the puppy was suffering from an upper respiratory infection and was anemic due to the volume of flea infestation.
After 24 hours, Leonard was able to stand on his own for the first time.
Leonard will have lengthy and costly recovery. The organization is asking for donations to help with his treatment
They say they are taking his progress one moment at a time since his condition was so critical.